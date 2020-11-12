New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $54.92.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $12,842,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,778,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330,599.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 285,083 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $10,031,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $6,923,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $6,248,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

