Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of NMRK opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.