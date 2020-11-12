Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NMRK. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Newmark Group stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 176.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 190,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 536.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 292,981 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 148.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

