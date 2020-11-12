Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $363.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 32.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

