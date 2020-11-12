Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NEWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NEWT opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $363.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.