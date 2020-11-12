NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NICE were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NICE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in NICE by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in NICE by 51.3% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 107,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 36,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NICE by 50.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $255.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.73.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

