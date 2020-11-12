Nicholas Robertson Sells 102,000 Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

Nicholas Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 4,597 ($60.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,930.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

About ASOS Plc (ASC.L)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

