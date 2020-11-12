Nicholas Robertson Sells 148,000 Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

On Friday, November 6th, Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASC stock opened at GBX 4,597 ($60.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,930.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,928. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

