Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Get Nidec alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NJDCY stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nidec has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Research analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nidec (NJDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.