Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the industrial goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nidec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nidec has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

