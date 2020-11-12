NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,418.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,854,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

