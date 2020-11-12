NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.65.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

