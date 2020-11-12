NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NMI has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

