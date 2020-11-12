Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordex presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NRDXF stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. Nordex has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $17.98.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

