Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPI. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.80.

NPI stock opened at C$43.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Northland Power Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.52 and a 12 month high of C$45.91.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

