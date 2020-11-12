Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Trading 15.2% Higher

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) shares traded up 15.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. 1,064,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 296,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and a PE ratio of -17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

