NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $518.64.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $536.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.15. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.16 billion, a PE ratio of 98.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

