ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of ONEOK worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

ONEOK stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

