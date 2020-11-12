Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,650,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

