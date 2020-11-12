OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of OPKO Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 860,000 shares of company stock worth $2,904,900. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 90.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

