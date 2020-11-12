OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.25. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1,124 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. TheStreet upgraded OPKO Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OPKO Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $9,759,264.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 860,000 shares of company stock worth $2,904,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in OPKO Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 542,095 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 169.3% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 270.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,727,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.