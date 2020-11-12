Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.64.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.