Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.25. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider Barbara Klencke bought 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $72,709.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

