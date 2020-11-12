OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading 8.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $22.95. 371,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 129,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $357.98 million, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

