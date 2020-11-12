OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Down 19.1%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI)’s share price was down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.69. Approximately 2,794,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 1,237,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. CIBC decreased their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.96.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90. The stock has a market cap of $313.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

