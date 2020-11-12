OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.46. OrganiGram shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 67,834 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

The stock has a market cap of $239.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

