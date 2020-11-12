Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.86. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

