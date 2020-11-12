Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$19.75.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.28.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) alerts:

OR stock opened at C$14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.15. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s payout ratio is -15.21%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.