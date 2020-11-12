Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PWBO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Pacific West Bank has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Get Pacific West Bank alerts:

Pacific West Bank Company Profile

Pacific West Bank provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in Oregon. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides one to four family residential construction loans, home equity lines of credit, one to four family residential loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, and land development and other land loans.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific West Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific West Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.