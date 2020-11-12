PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $45.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

PAR opened at $47.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.53. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in PAR Technology by 140.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 284,968 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PAR Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PAR Technology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

