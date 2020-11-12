Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

NYSE PSX opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.