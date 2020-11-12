Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Etsy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,330,000 after buying an additional 526,972 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 8,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,043,000 after buying an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.28. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,764,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.