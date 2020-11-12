Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,485 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 935,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 412,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,412,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $351,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,573 shares of company stock worth $916,375 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

