Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 933,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 550,105 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,898,000 after acquiring an additional 526,628 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,837,000.

A stock opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $117.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,120 shares of company stock worth $1,710,481 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

