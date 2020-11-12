Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Align Technology by 5,286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Align Technology by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Align Technology by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $461.78 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $507.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.89 and a 200-day moving average of $300.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.37, for a total value of $3,043,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,253,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $76,342,311. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

