PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

CNXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti cut PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.84. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth $198,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

