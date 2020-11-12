PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 169.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Shares of PDSB opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.87. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 633.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

