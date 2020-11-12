Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. Barclays cut Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSO opened at $7.87 on Monday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

