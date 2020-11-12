Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX) (ASX:PDL) Insider Acquires A$108,360.00 in Stock

Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX) (ASX:PDL) insider James (Jim) Evans purchased 17,500 shares of Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.19 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,360.00 ($77,400.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.99%.

Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX) Company Profile

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

