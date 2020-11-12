PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Trading Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price was up 7% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PennyMac Financial Services traded as high as $56.43 and last traded at $55.20. Approximately 1,193,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 844,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

PFSI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,650 shares of company stock worth $20,093,756. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

