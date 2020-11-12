Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $242.46, but opened at $218.00. Penumbra shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 12,068 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $1,175,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $371,003.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,959 shares of company stock worth $6,727,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 910.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

