Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.60.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $33.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,667 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.15% of Performant Financial worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

