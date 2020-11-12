Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 17th (OTCMKTS:PAICU)

Petra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 17th. Petra Acquisition had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PAICU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Petra Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $93,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Petra Acquisition Company Profile

Petra Acquisition, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.