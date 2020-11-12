Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.39. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 6,587,883 shares trading hands.

PDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of $14.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

