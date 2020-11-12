Pi Financial Boosts Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$11.00

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.42 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.91.

Shares of TSE APHA opened at C$7.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79. Aphria Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

