Pi Financial Boosts ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Price Target to C$1.35

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.35 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) stock opened at C$0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 million and a P/E ratio of -83.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. ProntoForms Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Glenn Michael Chenier sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,254,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,403,242.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,000.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

