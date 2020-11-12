Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.19.

Shares of PL stock opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$3.63 and a one year high of C$11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$132.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s payout ratio is -105.75%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

