Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PL. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.19.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of $293.23 million and a PE ratio of -19.07.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.89 million. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -105.75%.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.