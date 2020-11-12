Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.19.

Shares of PL stock opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of $293.23 million and a PE ratio of -19.07. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$132.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.75%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

