Piper Sandler Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $93.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of SWAV opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.83. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 61,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $3,402,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $100,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $467,594.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,198 shares of company stock worth $44,285,940 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 128.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 94.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

